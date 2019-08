Korean Group Invests EUR9M in Automotive Water Pump Plant in Arges County



GMB Romania Auto Industry, a company part of the GMB Korea group will begin production in a new facility built in Oarja, near Pitesti in southern Romania, a town where several Dacia investments and the automotive component plant of the Turkish Martur group (...)