The memorandum signed by the Romanian ambassador in Washington and the US ambassador in Bucharest in Washington DC on August 20 recommends a thorough evaluation of suppliers to ensure full security of the implementation of the 5G technology, according to Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE). The quoted source mentions that the memorandum "represent an expression of the common interest of the Government of Romania and the Government of the US to deepen the Strategic Partnership on all its dimensions, including 5G technology." "The memorandum represents an important step forward towards developing a common approach built on fair competition, transparency and respect for the law. The memorandum highlights the importance of protecting electronic communications networks against unauthorised access or against interference, while recommending thorough evaluation of suppliers to ensure full security of the implementation of the 5G technology. The memorandum is line with the Prague proposals regarding the security of the 5G technology," according to MAE. Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, after meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington DC, that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national Governments of the US and Romania regarding 5G technology. "Part of the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two Governments regarding 5G technology, given the importance of security of the 5th generation wireless communications networks to securing prosperity, and also national security," Iohannis said at a news conference hosted by the Embassy of Romania in the US after a bilateral meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump. He said that the document does not reference a particular company. "In Romania, a public procedure is being prepared for that and I think everyone would be happy if we had more bids, including from the US. This is about privately-run companies that will show up and we hope this will happen, but the memorandum does not reference a particular company; it is a memorandum that clarifies some criteria of transparency and compatibility with the rule of law and so on," said Iohannis.

