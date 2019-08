CBRE: Cluj Development Drives Interest for Surrounding Areas



The accelerated development of the city of Cluj in recent years is attracting investors in nearby areas. A 26-ha land for an industrial park has been put up for sale in Ocna Mures, according to data from CBRE.