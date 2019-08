BestJobs: Employees Waste Up to 2 Hours of Work Time Because of Chatty Coworkers



Three in four Romanian employees waste up to two hours of their work time every day because of chatty coworkers, loud phone conversations, noise in open offices and long meetings, a poll by BestJobs showed.