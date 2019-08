Romania's former tax authority chief Sorin Blejnar indicted in new corruption case



A former head of Romania's fiscal authority ANAF was indicted for bribe taking, the country's anti-corruption department DNA announced on Thursday. The bribery amounts to EUR1.2 million in Blejnar's case, according to prosecutors.