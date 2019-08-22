​INTERVIEW What Romanian Ambassador to US George Maior says on Black Sea energy, 5G memorandum and US visas



Romania's Ambassador to the US George Maior insists in an interview with HotNews.ro on the political and strategic importance of talks on energy and 5G tech issues at a meeting between Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and US leader Donald Trump earlier this week. He also speaks of "encouraging signs" from Trump on the issue of American visas for Romanian nationals.