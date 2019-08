Credit Europe Bank Romania Posts Gross Profit of RON39M in 1H/2019



Credit Europe Bank Romania, a member of Dutch financial group Credit Europe Bank, on Thursday said it registered a gross profit of RON39 million in the first half of the year, compared with RON44 million in the same period last year.