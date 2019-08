Colliers: Bucharest is Most Dynamic Office Market in CEE in 1H/2019



Bucharest was the most dynamic office market among capital cities in Central and Eastern Europe in the first half of the year, with 185,000 square meters delivered, and 10% growth in total office stock, Colliers said Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]