The president of the Federal Union of European Nationalities (FUEN) MEP Vincze Lorant has congratulated the organisers of the 17th edition of the 'ProEtnica' intercultural festival of central Sighisoara (Mures County), unfolding until Sunday, since the manifestation has become an important benchmark for the minorities of Romania. "I wish to congratulate the organisers for their perseverance, and the 'ProEtnica' festival which became an important standard for the minorities of Romania and grew to be an opportunity for us to be part of the project's supporters. This way, it invites all of our members to partake in the Summer Camp that is accompanying the 'ProEtnica' festival and many of them were interested year after year in the FUEN propositions. (...) The 'ProEtnica' festival is a cluster spot. It gives us the opportunity to meet, so that the minorities' groups be together, present their traditions, dances, and yet I'm glad that more and more it is a debate place, too, of both the writers and of the students. I believe that apart from these dances and clothing, we make it to address issues, because the life of the national minorities is permanently changing, various challenges occur that we must be smart enough to address and answer as a minority and as a majority, as well," Vincze Lorant said. The MEP believes that the gestures that lead to the welfare of the national minorities must be done always by the majority, and this contributes to an understanding and peaceful coexistence's environment.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

