August 22, 2019

Hidroelectrica SA prepares the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)
Hidroelectrica SA prepares the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).
By Jerom Bolt The procedures required for listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)of Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, are in an advanced phase, and the listing could be in September next year, announced the general manager of the company, Bogdan Badea. "The (...)

[Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]
 
 
