Romania’s Bogdan through to US Open last round of qualifications



Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan advanced on Thursday to the last round of qualifications for the women's singles main draw of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Australian Ellen Perez in New York, with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (6). Bogdan (aged 26, WTA's 147th) managed to defeat he opponent (aged 23, WTA's 164th) after one hour and 41 minutes. Ana Bogdan also won her first direct match with Perez, back in 2017, thus qualifying at the Australian Open, with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (7). The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 32,000 US dollars and 30 WTA points. In the last round of qualifications, she will face off Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova (aged 27, WTA's 207th). In the last qualifying round, Gabriela Ruse (aged 21, WTA's 178th) will face off China's Xinyu Wang (WTA's 167th), who will turn 18 next month. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Rodica State)