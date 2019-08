Burger King at Its Second Try in Romania, Set to Open First Restaurant in September



Poland's Amrest group, which operates on about 20 markets in the world, will open the first Burger King restaurant in Romania in September, market sources told ZF. The company already has 46 Starbucks cafés in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]