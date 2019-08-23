Six countries to take part in VSLO Visual Arts International Festival



Artists from the US, Greece, Sweden, Poland, Norway and Romania will participate in this year’s edition of the VSLO Visual Arts International Festival, which will take place at Vama Veche, August 23-September 1. According to a statement released by organisers, world-renowned university readers from the six participating countries, photographers and cinematographers are invited to the event. In this year’s 10th anniversary edition - the latest in the current format - there will be free workshops of action photography, product photography, street photography, photojournalism, as well as stage photography. Also, several concerts, stage plays and photo exhibitions will happen in the VSLO partner locations La Frontiera, Famagusta, Papa la Soni and Acolo Bar. Names of the Romanian photographers are also found this year on the VSLO poster, along with important European and American photographers: Vlad Eftenie, Catalin Savulescu, Vali Barbulescu, Marian Sterea, Andrei Ciobica, Florin Ghioca, Cornel Lazia, Paul Paun, Dragos Cristea and Andrei Apostol. They will give courses and seminars with Marek Czarnecki, Chris Suspect, Olav Urdahl, Jeanette Hagglund, Spyros Papaspyropoulos, Michail Moscholios and Jens Krauer. During the event, there will also be five art openings. In collaboration with the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest, an exhibition by Jeanette Hagglund will be mounted, a journey into the world of photography dedicated to architecture, discovering the secrets of incredible lines and colours. From Norway, Ane Dahl Kistengard proposes the exhibition "There is no time for hesitation!" The underwater world will be revealed in an exhibition by Andrei Ciobica and George Stanculeanu. The official photographer of the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), Florin Ghioca, will mount an exhibition called "Act Angry," a collection of images from TNB shows that elicit strong emotional responses. During the festival there will also be an in memoriam Sorin Radu exhibition. "One of the most important Romanian photographers, known for his famous portraits, which included, among others, Salvador Dali, Eugen Ionesco, King Mihai and Ronald Reagan, Radu was a fan of stage photography and also the first to make photo albums with the Arbore and Voronet monasteries. Sorin Radu’s photographs were carried by the most important American magazines and newspapers," according to the organisers’ press statement. The series of concerts at VSLO opens on Friday by the band Bosquito, at the Papa la Soni. On August 24, 25 and 26, the Nightloosers will stage three concerts, and on August 29 the Basska band returns with a super recital. On August 30, it will be the turn of the Phaser to warm up the night atmosphere at Vama Veche. The concert series ends on the last day of August with Adam Haraszti Projekt. The public is also invited to attend painting workshops held by the visual artist Daniel Prapone. From learning the great master’ painting techniques to watercolor, charcoal, oil and palette knives, from Cubism to Pointillism, the painting classes will end with a collective painting exhibition at the end of the festival. Artist Mircea Tocaci will offer stone sculpture classes at VSLO, August 25- 31. At the VSLO there will also be the usual Equipment Fair, where participants will be able to test the newest equipment offered by the festival partners for free. The festival is organised with support from the Limanu Town Hall. The AGERPRES National News Agency is a VSLO media partner. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

