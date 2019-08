eJobs: SME Employees in Romania Earn EUR700 on Average



The average monthly salary of employees in SMEs in Romania is currently around EUR700, according to a poll by eJobs Romania. eJobs: SME Employees in Romania Earn EUR700 on Average.The average monthly salary of employees in SMEs in Romania is currently around EUR700, according to a poll by eJobs Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]