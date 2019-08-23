Romanian PM announces key changes to government team, including new Justice minister
Aug 23, 2019
Romanian PM announces key changes to government team, including new Justice minister.
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila announced Friday afternoon a series of changes to her government team, following talks with the party leadership. A key change is that of nominating the head of a judges union, Dana Garbovan, as Justice minister. Another - the naming of Mihai Fifor as Interior minister.
[Read the article in HotNews]