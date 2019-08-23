Tariceanu announces his party colleagues on ALDE-PRO Romania political alliance (sources)



The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed. n.) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu asked his party colleagues, in a message on WhatsApp, to be ready to attend next week the meetings of the governing structures of the party, which will approve the formation of the ALDE - PRO Romania political alliance and the electoral alliance with PRO Romania for the presidential elections, political sources have told AGERPRES. Tariceanu informed his colleagues that on Wednesday, during the coalition meeting, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) did not come up with any proposal regarding the ALDE request aimed at relaunching the government. He also told colleagues that ALDE’s request was aimed only at relaunching the government and not supporting a common PSD - ALDE candidacy in the presidential elections, the same sources have said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor:Maria Voican) Tariceanu announces his party colleagues on ALDE-PRO Romania political alliance (sources).The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed. n.) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu asked his party colleagues, in a message on WhatsApp, to be ready to attend next week the meetings of the governing structures of the party, which will approve the formation of the ALDE - PRO Romania political alliance and the electoral alliance with PRO Romania for the presidential elections, political sources have told AGERPRES. Tariceanu informed his colleagues that on Wednesday, during the coalition meeting, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) did not come up with any proposal regarding the ALDE request aimed at relaunching the government. He also told colleagues that ALDE’s request was aimed only at relaunching the government and not supporting a common PSD - ALDE candidacy in the presidential elections, the same sources have said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor:Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]