PM Dancila announces new ministerial picks: Dana Garbovan for Justice, Mihai Fifor for Interior, Iulian Iancu – Deputy PM for economic affairs



Prime Minister and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that, according to the decision of the PSD Executive Committee, Ana Birchall will be removed from the helm of the Justice Ministry, to be appointed instead as Deputy PM for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships. President of Romania’s National Judges’ Union Dana Garbovan is to take over as Justice Minister. Mihai Fifor is the party’s nominee for Interior Minister, after having served as interim in the same position. PSD deputy Iulian Iancu is proposed for Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs. Senator Serban Valeca is the party’s pick for the portfolio of Education.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN – author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) PM Dancila announces new ministerial picks: Dana Garbovan for Justice, Mihai Fifor for Interior, Iulian Iancu – Deputy PM for economic affairs.Prime Minister and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that, according to the decision of the PSD Executive Committee, Ana Birchall will be removed from the helm of the Justice Ministry, to be appointed instead as Deputy PM for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships. President of Romania’s National Judges’ Union Dana Garbovan is to take over as Justice Minister. Mihai Fifor is the party’s nominee for Interior Minister, after having served as interim in the same position. PSD deputy Iulian Iancu is proposed for Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs. Senator Serban Valeca is the party’s pick for the portfolio of Education.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN – author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]