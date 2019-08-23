PM Dancila on criteria for Justice Minister’s nomination: Politically independent, well-acquainted with magistrates’ work



Prime Minister and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila explained the reasons behind the decision to replace Ana Birchall as Justice Minister and appoint Dana Garbovan in her place, stating that she wants the position to be held by somebody who has worked with magistrates and is also politically independent. "Of course I discussed with Mrs. Garbovan, I couldn't have made a proposal without talking with her first. I asked her to accept this position considering her experience and the respect she enjoys in the judiciary. (...) I want the Justice Ministry to be headed by someone who is well acquainted with the way the magistrates work, somenone who has worked alongside the magistrates, an independent person, I no longer wanted someone who is bound by any political allegiance," Dancila said at the end of the meeting of PSD's Executive Committee. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN – author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)