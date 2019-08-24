PSD Congress/ PSD’s Dancila: I started a fight against criminality and I won’t stop



Romania's Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday after being designated the party's candidate in the presidential elections that she will "fight with all her strengths" in order to combat human trafficking, domestic violence and child abuse. "I started a fight against criminality and I will not stop. I promised drastic penalties for criminals, rapists and pedophiles and that's what I will do. I promised a reform of the MAI [the Interior Ministry], which is already happening (...) I will fight with all the strengths in order to combat human trafficking, domestic violence and child abuse. I will fight for a safe Romania, in which the vulnerable ones won't become victims," Dancila stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)