President of the Party of European Socialists (PES) Sergei Stanishev, who is attending on Saturday the meeting of the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) Extraordinary Congress, voiced his support for Viorica Dancila’s candidacy in the presidential elections, mentioning that she took on the party leadership at a difficult time. He added that the PSD is a strong party, with deep roots that can overcome any problem and that can pass over all sorts of changes. The PES President also wanted to express his personal admiration and that of his Social Democrat family for Viorica Dancila. The PES President stated that Viorica Dancila assumed the party leadership at a difficult time and, since then, she has proven that she has the courage and capacity to unite the party members around her, and to respond to the promises she made. He went on saying that it’s not a secret the fact that there have been problems and difficulties over the past time, in terms of dialogue between the PSD and the European Social-Democrat family. He said that Viorica Dancila should be commended because in June, the Party of European Socialists recognised again the PSD as a full member. The PES President mentioned that this decision was made because the party has confidence in Dancila’s commitment, in the commitment in favour of European Socialist polices, in her activity as a leader and Prime Minister. The official said that he is here as the leader of the Party of European Socialists in order to close a chapter that was not an easy chapter and to open a new page. Sergei Stanishev expressed his solidarity and support for Mrs Viorica Dancila as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. PES President Sergei Stanishev added that these elections are important not just for the PSD, but for the European Social-Democrat family, so that the European Social democracy be great again, to have an effect over the daily life of all people. The PES President added that over the past two and a half years, the PSD has done many things for Romania’s economic development and prosperity, but also for increasing the citizens’ standard of living. He said that the PSD increased the teaches’ wages and that of those working in the medical sector, as well as increased the parents’ and grandparents’ pensions, mentioning that he knows of the new round of increases in September. 