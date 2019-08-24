PSD Congress/ Viorica Dancila designated as PSD’s candidate in presidential elections



Prime Minister of Romania and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila was designated on Saturday as the party's candidate in the presidential elections. The decision was made in the meeting of the PSD's Extraordinary Congress. Those attending the meeting unanimously voted Viorica Dancila, the vote being expressed by hand raising. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)