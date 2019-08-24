PSD’s Extraordinary Congress meeting to designate party’s candidate in presidential elections started at Parliament Palace



The meeting of the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) Extraordinary Congress for designating the party's candidate in the presidential elections started on Saturday at the Palace of Parliament. In a statement given to the press, before entering the hall where the Congress convened, PSD Chairperson and Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that she enters the competition with chances to win. "I will be the first president of this country, I will be the first woman president of this country," Dancila stated. On 23 July, after the leadership meetings of the party in which she was validated as the party's candidate, PSD Chairperson Viorica Dancila said that the decision of the National Standing Bureau and that of the National Executive Committee to designate her as the candidate in the presidential elections does her honor and renders her responsibility, adding that she is aware of the fact that it won't be an easy fight, because "the party starts off from a difficult situation." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)