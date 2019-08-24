PSD’s Extraordinary Congress meeting at Parliament Palace to designate party’s candidate in presidential elections



The meeting of the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) Extraordinary Congress for designating the candidate in the presidential elections will take place on Saturday at the Palace of Parliament. Previously, the PSD's National Executive Committee proposed PSD Chairperson and Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to be the party's candidate in this autumn's presidential elections On 23 July, after the leadership meetings of the party in which she was validated as the party's candidate, PSD Chairperson Viorica Dancila said that the decision of the National Standing Bureau and that of the National Executive Committee to designate her as the candidate in the presidential elections does her honor and renders her responsibility, adding that she is aware of the fact that it won't be an easy fight, because the party starts off from a difficult situation. "Today, the National Executive Committee voted for the presidential candidate and, in order to make a democratic decision, we listened to the opinions of all county organizations. (...) They voted for the party chairperson, specifically for me, to represent the party in the upcoming presidential election. This is a vote that honors me, and at the same time renders me responsible, because I know that I won't step into an easy battle, I know it will be very hard fight, I am aware that the party sets off from a difficult position from the electoral point of view, but I trust myself, I trust my colleagues, I trust our power to mobilise, I trust that we will win the Romanians' appreciation, that many Romanians will find themselves in our messages, that we will create a wave of national confidence and that we can win this election," Dancila said. Social –Democrat sources told AGERPRES that the meeting of the PSD's Extraordinary Congress, which will start as of 12:00hrs, will be attended by approximately 1,000 delegates from the party's local branches. Also attending the PSD Congress meeting will be President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

