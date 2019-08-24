PM Dancila about a withdrawal from the presidential race in favor of Tariceanu: Definitely not



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday that she will "definitely" not withdraw from the presidential race in favour of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu, because she is and will remain "a fair person" toward the colleagues in the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Romanians "who have confidence in her." "No, definitely not. I have always said that I am a fair person and I will remain fair toward my colleagues, toward the Social Democratic Party which gave me their confidence and I cannot disappoint them. I should not disappoint the Romanians who have confidence in me, the ones who are signing for my candidacy, therefore, this thing won't happen," Dancila stated at the end of the meeting of the PSD's Extraordinary Congress, where she was designated as the party's candidate in the presidential elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)