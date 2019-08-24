PSD Congress/ PSD’s Fifor: PSD is ready to give Romania the first woman president-Viorica Dancila



Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Fifor stated on Saturday in the meeting of the party's Extraordinary Congress that the Social-Democrats are ready to give Romania the first woman president. "Romanians no longer have patience. They have waited too long for a hardworking and involved president. A president of all Romanians. Dear colleagues, the Social Democratic Party is ready to give Romanians this president. A firm, but emphatic leader, unifier and non-conflictual, direct, sincere, honest and a very good organiser. A leader who has respect for the doctors, teachers, firefighters and policemen, servicemen, for entrepreneurs, peasants or workers. A fair and dignified leader. The Social Democratic Party is ready to give Romania the first woman president, a president who will fight every day for the better, for his country. And this president, dear colleagues, can only be the Prime Minister of Romania, Mrs Viorica Dancila," Fifor said. He added that the presidential elections are the catalyst for the other election cycles. "The important thing is what we know to do. I know how much you want us to win and have the victory on our side, and I know that you understood from the experience that the presidential elections are the catalyst for the other election cycles, this is why, I am convinced that your devotion is total. [...] We not only have the most and well-organized internal structures, but we have well-trained and experienced people in their areas - you, the ones here, you and hundreds of thousands of other Social-Democrats who we have beside us. We have an effective government in which we have been able to fulfill the promises assumed before the Romanians," Mihai Fifor stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

