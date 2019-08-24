TransMin Cuc: Tender on design and execution for new terminal in Otopeni to be launched in about a month
Aug 24, 2019
TransMin Cuc: Tender on design and execution for new terminal in Otopeni to be launched in about a month.
The tender regarding the design and execution of the new terminal in Otopeni will be launched in about one month, so that the companies show up for the tender and we start the job properly, Transport Minister Razvan Cuc stated on Saturday at Antena 3 privte television station.
"The Bucharest Airports Company is one of the most profitable of the Transport Ministry and it hurts to see that the money remain in the accounts at the end of the year and they don’t spend it on investments as they should. Important objectives have been signed, such as the modernization of runway 2, the airport infrastructure objectives. In addition, we received money from the MFP [the Public Finance Ministry], money for expropriations for the new terminal. We will go to the Government with a Government Decision for expropriations and the airport director informed me that in about one month, he will launch the execution and the design for the new terminal so that companies show up for the tender and we start the job as we should," Cuc stated.
In respect to the Baneasa airport, the Transport Minister underscored that it is under assessment, but the execution for the modernisation of the the rotunda of the A and B body has also been launched.
"Indeed, we are waiting for the winner to be designated because the railway connection, as well as the Baneasa airport were conditions imposed to Romania by UEFA for the matches to be carried out in Bucharest as of June of next year. Afterwards, Baneasa will receive another use, in the sense that there is possibility for certain flights to be routed on Baneasa," Razvan Cuc explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]