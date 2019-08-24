Romania gets ready for key elections: governing Social Democrats give "unanimous" vote for PM Dancila to run for presidency



Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the leading party of the governing coalition, on Saturday voted "unanimously" for group leader, prime minister Viorica Dancila to run in presidential elections later this year.