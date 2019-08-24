Romania’s Mihalachi and Chirila qualified for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo



Romanian athletes Victor Mihalachi and Catalin Chirila qualified on Saturday for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after ranking 5th in the final of the C2 men 1,000 meter at the 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged (Hungary), according to the Facebook page of CS Dinamo. Mihalachi and Chirila clocked in at 03 minutes 45 seconds 34/100, whereas the Brazilian team who secured a bronze medal clocked in at 3 minutes 44 seconds 34/100. In another final, Stefanica Ursu ranked 7th in C1 men 500 meters (2:10.85). Leonid Carp didn’t qualify for the final of C1 men 1000 meters, finishing on the 4th place in the third semifinal (4:04.13). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Rodica State) Romania’s Mihalachi and Chirila qualified for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.Romanian athletes Victor Mihalachi and Catalin Chirila qualified on Saturday for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after ranking 5th in the final of the C2 men 1,000 meter at the 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged (Hungary), according to the Facebook page of CS Dinamo. Mihalachi and Chirila clocked in at 03 minutes 45 seconds 34/100, whereas the Brazilian team who secured a bronze medal clocked in at 3 minutes 44 seconds 34/100. In another final, Stefanica Ursu ranked 7th in C1 men 500 meters (2:10.85). Leonid Carp didn’t qualify for the final of C1 men 1000 meters, finishing on the 4th place in the third semifinal (4:04.13). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]