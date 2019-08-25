Men’s handball: Dinamo win Romania’s SuperCup



Bucharest, Aug 25 /Agerpres/ - CS Dinamo Bucharest won Romania’s SuperCup in men’s handball, on Sunday, after defeating SCM Politehnica Timisoara with a score of 26-24 (13-10), in the ’’Dumitru Popescu -Colibasi’’ Sports Hall in Brasov. The champions controlled the game from one end to the other and thus won the third SuperCup after those in 2016 and 2018. For Dinamo Kamel Alouini scored 7 goals, Ante Kuduz - 6, Razvan Gavriloaia - 4, Amine Bannour - 3, Nicusor Negru - 3, Alireza Mousavi - 1, Dan Savenco - 1, Saeid Heidarirad (goalkeeper) - 1. The goals for Poli Timisoara were scored by Filip Marjanovic - 9, Milos Dragas - 7, Cristian Fenici - 2, Robert Nastasie - 2, Marius Sadoveac - 2 and Antonio Pribanic - 2. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Men’s handball: Dinamo win Romania’s SuperCup.Bucharest, Aug 25 /Agerpres/ - CS Dinamo Bucharest won Romania’s SuperCup in men’s handball, on Sunday, after defeating SCM Politehnica Timisoara with a score of 26-24 (13-10), in the ’’Dumitru Popescu -Colibasi’’ Sports Hall in Brasov. The champions controlled the game from one end to the other and thus won the third SuperCup after those in 2016 and 2018. For Dinamo Kamel Alouini scored 7 goals, Ante Kuduz - 6, Razvan Gavriloaia - 4, Amine Bannour - 3, Nicusor Negru - 3, Alireza Mousavi - 1, Dan Savenco - 1, Saeid Heidarirad (goalkeeper) - 1. The goals for Poli Timisoara were scored by Filip Marjanovic - 9, Milos Dragas - 7, Cristian Fenici - 2, Robert Nastasie - 2, Marius Sadoveac - 2 and Antonio Pribanic - 2. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]