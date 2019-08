Romania’s Restaurant Market Tripled to EUR2.4B In A Decade



Romanian consumers spent 11.2 billion lei (EUR2.4 billion) in restaurants in Romania last year, 13% more than they did in 2017 and triple the amount a decade ago, ZF has found from Trade Register data. Romania’s Restaurant Market Tripled to EUR2.4B In A Decade.Romanian consumers spent 11.2 billion lei (EUR2.4 billion) in restaurants in Romania last year, 13% more than they did in 2017 and triple the amount a decade ago, ZF has found from Trade Register data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]