Andreea Prisacariu wins her second ITF consecutive title



Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu won her second ITF career title on Sunday, in Tabarka (Tunisia), tournament with total prizes of 15,000 dollars, after the previous week she had won in the same place. Prisacariu (19 years old), ranked 939th in the world hierarchy, kicked out in the first round Costanza Traversi (Italy), 6-1, 6-0, in the second round she defeated Noelia Bouzo Zanotti (Spain), 6-1, 6-1, with the same score she won the quarter-finals versus Kazach Ekaterina Dmitricenko, and in the semifinals she defeated Portuguese Francisca Jorge, the main seed, 6-4, 6-4, and in the final she beat Italian Aurora Zantedeschi, by 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. The Romanian has another ITF doubles title, obtained this year, in Antalya.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)