Andreea Cristina Mitu wins ITF title in Wanfercee-Baulet (Belgium)



Romanian tennis player Andreea Cristina Mitu on Sunday won the singles title of the ITF 15,000 USD Wanfercee-Baulet (Belgium) tournament, after beating the Austrian Sinja Kraus 6-4 6-3. Mitu (27 year-old), WTA 1,026, played in Belgium her first singles matches of the year. Andreea Mitu, who ranked 68th in the WTA after the round of 16th at Roland Garros in 2015, in the first round of Wanfercee-Baulet defeated the Swiss Corina Mader 6-4 7-5, then in the round of 16th she beat the Russian Anastasia Shaulskaia 6-1 6-2, in the quarterfinals she passed Belgian Eliessa Vanlangendonck 6-1 6-1, wining in the semifinals to British Emily Arbuthnott 6-2 6-4.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)