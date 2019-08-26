Romania Loses Computer and Electronics Sales Growth Champion Title in Europe in H1



The durable goods market in Romania rose 2.2% in the first half compared with the year-ago period. Sales rebounded in the second quarter after having dropped in the first. Romania therefore loses the title of the country with the highest increase in computer and electronics sales in Europe (...)