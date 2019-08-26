Code Yellow for storm, hail in 21 counties



The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Yellow for storm and hail, valid in 17 counties throughout Monday, as well as a similar warning for four other counties in the western part of the country, which will be in effect on Monday night through Tuesday. According to meteorologists, on Monday, 26 August, between 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm, there will be periods with marked atmospheric instability, which will be manifested by torrential rains, wind intensifications, with gusts generally of 55 - 70 kmph, and temporarily 80 - 90 kmph, frequent lightning and hail. In short intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed 20 - 25 l / sqm and isolated 50 - 60 l / sqm. The counties targeted by the first Code Yellow warning are: Satu-Mare, Maramures, Salaj, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Mures, Harghita, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna, Gorj, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita and Prahova. During this warning, meteorologists specify that the thermal discomfort will remain high, in the afternoon of Monday (26 August), especially in the southern and southeastern regions, where the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, and the maximum temperatures will be between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. The second Code Yellow warning targets the counties of Bihor, Arad, Timis and Caras-Severin, between 26 August, from 22:00h to 27 August, at 8:00h. Thus, atmospheric instability will be temporarily accentuated. There will be torrential downpours, short-term intensifications of wind, with rains exceeding 20 - 25 l / sqm and partly 40 - 50 l / sqm. Depending on the evolution and intensity of the weather phenomena, the ANM will update the warning with immediate severe weather warnings.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)