ALDE’s Tariceanu to meet PM Dancila, sources say



Chairman of the minor ruling Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is going to meet on Monday with the major ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, to establish whether the current ruling coalition will stay put or not, political sources say. ALDE has asked the PSD a government reshuffle and a new ruling programme. At the ruling coalition's meeting last week, the two political parties didn't reach any consensus. PSD Chairwoman and Premier Viorica Dancila on Sunday said in northern Racsa (Satu Mare County, ed. n.), that a possible exit of the ALDE from government was not considered, yet "certain aspects" would be clarified in the coalition's meeting on Monday (26 August, ed. n.).AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Adina Panaitescu)