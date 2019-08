Romania Private Lending Grows 1.2% on Month in July



Private lending in Romania grew 1.2% (+1.4% in real terms) in July compared with June, to RON262.64 billion, central bank data showed Monday.Local currency lending increased 1.2% (+1.4% in real terms) on the month in July, while foreign currency lending grew 1.1% when expressed in lei and grew (...)