JLL Bucharest City Report: 2019 Will Bring 900,000 Sqm of New Modern Spaces



Real estate development activity could double in 2019 compared with 2018 if all the projects scheduled for this year are completed as developers announced over 900,000 square meters of modern spaces, according to data from the JLL Bucharest City Report released (...) JLL Bucharest City Report: 2019 Will Bring 900,000 Sqm of New Modern Spaces.Real estate development activity could double in 2019 compared with 2018 if all the projects scheduled for this year are completed as developers announced over 900,000 square meters of modern spaces, according to data from the JLL Bucharest City Report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]