PM Dancila to Romanian ambassadors: I support your demarches to promote gov’t policies in energy security



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told Romanian diplomats on Monday that she supports the intensifying of demarches for the promotion of governmental policies in the realm of energy security, a "strategic and vital" domain for Romania. "Romania has held, as a first, the Presidency of the Council of the EU - a true test of our European vocation. It was a veritably successful exercise and the basis for future important projects for the Union, for Romania and for our foreign policy. Beyond the fact that it had an impressive quantitative dimension, expressed through the significant number of legislative dossiers concluded, events organized and conclusions adopted, the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU represented a qualitative leap in the consolidation of the European construction and in the improvement of the lives of European citizens. (...) Worth noting, also, is our contribution to consolidating the social dimension of the Union, to the development of a common vision regarding the fight against climate change, to energy security. Moreover, this domain is in your concerns and constitutes a key subject both in the cooperation at the level of strategic partnerships, as well as at the regional level. I support you in intensifying diplomatic demarches to promote government policies in this domain which is vital and strategic for our country," said Viorica Dancila, at the Victoria Palace, in the speech held at the meeting with the Romanian heads of diplomatic missions, who are present in Bucharest these days to participate in the Annual Reunion of Romanian diplomacy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea; editor: Adina Panaitescu)