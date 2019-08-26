 
Romaniapress.com

August 26, 2019

PM Dancila to Romanian ambassadors: I support your demarches to promote gov’t policies in energy security
Aug 26, 2019

PM Dancila to Romanian ambassadors: I support your demarches to promote gov’t policies in energy security.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told Romanian diplomats on Monday that she supports the intensifying of demarches for the promotion of governmental policies in the realm of energy security, a "strategic and vital" domain for Romania. "Romania has held, as a first, the Presidency of the Council of the EU - a true test of our European vocation. It was a veritably successful exercise and the basis for future important projects for the Union, for Romania and for our foreign policy. Beyond the fact that it had an impressive quantitative dimension, expressed through the significant number of legislative dossiers concluded, events organized and conclusions adopted, the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU represented a qualitative leap in the consolidation of the European construction and in the improvement of the lives of European citizens. (...) Worth noting, also, is our contribution to consolidating the social dimension of the Union, to the development of a common vision regarding the fight against climate change, to energy security. Moreover, this domain is in your concerns and constitutes a key subject both in the cooperation at the level of strategic partnerships, as well as at the regional level. I support you in intensifying diplomatic demarches to promote government policies in this domain which is vital and strategic for our country," said Viorica Dancila, at the Victoria Palace, in the speech held at the meeting with the Romanian heads of diplomatic missions, who are present in Bucharest these days to participate in the Annual Reunion of Romanian diplomacy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis to PM Boris Johnson: top priority about Brexit is protecting rights of Romanian citizens in Britain ​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told British PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday that Romania&#39;s major priority when it comes to Brexit was protecting the rights of Romanian citizens in Britain.

President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the European Union, according to the Presidential Administration. "Regarding bilateral relations, (...)

PM sends President Iohannis proposals for interim ministers after ALDE ministers' decided to step down Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent on Tuesday afternoon to President Klaus Iohannis the following proposals for the interim ministerial offices: interim Energy Minister - Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, interim Environment Minister - Water and Forests Minister Ioan Denes, and interim (...)

Window Maker Casa Noastra Starts Deliveries to Spain Craiova-based window manufacturer Casa Noastra held by businessman Stefan Cherciu started exporting to Spain in 2019 and Switzerland is the next export market on its list.

Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 1.76% of GDP in January-July Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON18.14 billion, or 1.76% of gross domestic product , in January-July, down from 1.94% of GDP in the first half of the year, finance ministry data showed Tuesday.

Romanians abroad can cast their ballots in presidential election November 8, 9 and 10 Romanians nationals abroad will be allowed to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 9 and 10, according to latest pieces of legislation regarding the organisation of the ballot adopted on Tuesday by the government, with electioneering set to start on October 12. Governmental (...)

President Iohannis, Malaysian ambasador discuss situation of Romanians convicted in Malaysia for drug trafficking President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the ambassadors in Romania of Cyprus, Morocco, Malaysia and Estonia, who presented their letters of accreditation at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |