Corneliu Porumboiu’s ’La Gomera’ is Romania’s entry for 2020 Oscars



Corneliu Porumboiu’s ’La Gomera’ is Romania’s entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars, having received the majority of the votes at the meeting of the Romanian Film Selection Committee, a RollerCoaster release informs on Monday. The film, featuring Vlad Ivanov in the lead role, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival competition, and will open in the Romanian movie theaters on September 13, being distributed by Ro Image and 42 KM FILM. ’La Gomera’ is Corneliu Porumboiu’s fifth feature and his first to have also been filmed abroad, in Spain and Singapore. It also joined the race for the nomination for the European Film Academy Awards ("European Oscars"), the release informs. The cast includes actors Catrinel Marlon (Menghia), Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Julieta Szonyi, George Pistereanu, Istvan Teglas, Agusti Villaronga, Cristobal Pinto and Antonio Buíl. Vlad Ivanov plays Cristi, a corrupt Romanian policeman involved in a 30 million euro deal with the Mafia. He lands in the Spanish island La Gomera to learn the locals’ ancient whistling language known as ’El Silbo’. The use of the coded language will help him free Zsolt (played by Sabin Tambrea), a trafficker imprisoned in Bucharest, who is the only one in the band who knows where the money is hidden. ’La Gomera’ is written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, Tudor Mircea is the photography director, the set design was done by Simona Paduretu, the costume designer is Dana Paparuz, and Arantxa Etcheverria Porumboiu is the artistic director. ’La Gomera’ is a 42 KM FILM co-production with Les Films du Worso (France) and Komplizen Film (Germany), made with the support of the National Center of Cinematography and Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films (Sweden) and the Ministry of Culture’s Cinematographic Creation Studio, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France and WDR. The producers are Marcela Mindru (Ursu) and Patricia Poienaru. Co-producers are Sylvie Pialat, Benoît Quainon, Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach and Maren Ade, along with Sean Wheelan, Anthony Muir and Peter Possne. The five nominees for Oscar’s international feature film category will be announced on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards Gala will take place on February 9, 2020.AGERPRES(RO - Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) Corneliu Porumboiu’s ’La Gomera’ is Romania’s entry for 2020 Oscars.Corneliu Porumboiu’s ’La Gomera’ is Romania’s entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars, having received the majority of the votes at the meeting of the Romanian Film Selection Committee, a RollerCoaster release informs on Monday. The film, featuring Vlad Ivanov in the lead role, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival competition, and will open in the Romanian movie theaters on September 13, being distributed by Ro Image and 42 KM FILM. ’La Gomera’ is Corneliu Porumboiu’s fifth feature and his first to have also been filmed abroad, in Spain and Singapore. It also joined the race for the nomination for the European Film Academy Awards ("European Oscars"), the release informs. The cast includes actors Catrinel Marlon (Menghia), Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Julieta Szonyi, George Pistereanu, Istvan Teglas, Agusti Villaronga, Cristobal Pinto and Antonio Buíl. Vlad Ivanov plays Cristi, a corrupt Romanian policeman involved in a 30 million euro deal with the Mafia. He lands in the Spanish island La Gomera to learn the locals’ ancient whistling language known as ’El Silbo’. The use of the coded language will help him free Zsolt (played by Sabin Tambrea), a trafficker imprisoned in Bucharest, who is the only one in the band who knows where the money is hidden. ’La Gomera’ is written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, Tudor Mircea is the photography director, the set design was done by Simona Paduretu, the costume designer is Dana Paparuz, and Arantxa Etcheverria Porumboiu is the artistic director. ’La Gomera’ is a 42 KM FILM co-production with Les Films du Worso (France) and Komplizen Film (Germany), made with the support of the National Center of Cinematography and Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films (Sweden) and the Ministry of Culture’s Cinematographic Creation Studio, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France and WDR. The producers are Marcela Mindru (Ursu) and Patricia Poienaru. Co-producers are Sylvie Pialat, Benoît Quainon, Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach and Maren Ade, along with Sean Wheelan, Anthony Muir and Peter Possne. The five nominees for Oscar’s international feature film category will be announced on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards Gala will take place on February 9, 2020.AGERPRES(RO - Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis to PM Boris Johnson: top priority about Brexit is protecting rights of Romanian citizens in Britain ​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told British PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday that Romania's major priority when it comes to Brexit was protecting the rights of Romanian citizens in Britain.



President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the European Union, according to the Presidential Administration. "Regarding bilateral relations, (...)



PM sends President Iohannis proposals for interim ministers after ALDE ministers' decided to step down Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent on Tuesday afternoon to President Klaus Iohannis the following proposals for the interim ministerial offices: interim Energy Minister - Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, interim Environment Minister - Water and Forests Minister Ioan Denes, and interim (...)



Window Maker Casa Noastra Starts Deliveries to Spain Craiova-based window manufacturer Casa Noastra held by businessman Stefan Cherciu started exporting to Spain in 2019 and Switzerland is the next export market on its list.



Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 1.76% of GDP in January-July Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON18.14 billion, or 1.76% of gross domestic product , in January-July, down from 1.94% of GDP in the first half of the year, finance ministry data showed Tuesday.



Romanians abroad can cast their ballots in presidential election November 8, 9 and 10 Romanians nationals abroad will be allowed to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 9 and 10, according to latest pieces of legislation regarding the organisation of the ballot adopted on Tuesday by the government, with electioneering set to start on October 12. Governmental (...)



President Iohannis, Malaysian ambasador discuss situation of Romanians convicted in Malaysia for drug trafficking President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the ambassadors in Romania of Cyprus, Morocco, Malaysia and Estonia, who presented their letters of accreditation at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the (...)

