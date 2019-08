Cocor Bucuresti Signs Lending Agreement With OTP Bank To Refinance EUR6.7M Loan



Cocor Bucuresti (COCR.RO), which owns the Cocor shopping center in downtown Bucharest, has concluded a ten-year lending agreement with OTP Bank in order to refinance a loan worth EUR6.7 million contracted from Banca Comerciala Romana (...) Cocor Bucuresti Signs Lending Agreement With OTP Bank To Refinance EUR6.7M Loan.Cocor Bucuresti (COCR.RO), which owns the Cocor shopping center in downtown Bucharest, has concluded a ten-year lending agreement with OTP Bank in order to refinance a loan worth EUR6.7 million contracted from Banca Comerciala Romana (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]