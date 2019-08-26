US Attorney General invites Romanian Justice minister for meeting in advance of her planned change with disputed magistrate



US Attorney General William Barr on Monday invited Romanian Justice minister Ana Birchall for a meeting in Washington in September, his office announced. The news comes as Romania's PM Viorica Dancila last week nominated a new minister, Dana Girbovan, who has been the subject of political controversies but who has yet to receive the approval of the president of Romania. [Read the article in HotNews]