 
Romaniapress.com

August 26, 2019

UPDATE Romania&#39;s governing alliance splits as minority member party leaves
Aug 26, 2019

UPDATE Romania&#39;s governing alliance splits as minority member party leaves.
The Liberal Democrats (ALDE), a minority member of the governing alliance, are due to split up with the majority party, the Social Democrats (PSD), converging political sources said on Monday as the leadership of the two parties held last minute talks on how to move on. Sources told Mediafax news agency that ALDE's exit from the governing alliance was due to be decided in the afternoon, with ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu expected to resign as Senate speaker. PM Dancila, leader of the PSD, said her party would stay in government.
  • UPDATE ALDE has made the decision to leave government, sources told HotNews.ro later in the afternoon. ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu nnounced the decision shortly. He said ALDE would join the opposition.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis to PM Boris Johnson: top priority about Brexit is protecting rights of Romanian citizens in Britain ​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told British PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday that Romania&#39;s major priority when it comes to Brexit was protecting the rights of Romanian citizens in Britain.

President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the European Union, according to the Presidential Administration. "Regarding bilateral relations, (...)

PM sends President Iohannis proposals for interim ministers after ALDE ministers' decided to step down Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent on Tuesday afternoon to President Klaus Iohannis the following proposals for the interim ministerial offices: interim Energy Minister - Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, interim Environment Minister - Water and Forests Minister Ioan Denes, and interim (...)

Window Maker Casa Noastra Starts Deliveries to Spain Craiova-based window manufacturer Casa Noastra held by businessman Stefan Cherciu started exporting to Spain in 2019 and Switzerland is the next export market on its list.

Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 1.76% of GDP in January-July Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON18.14 billion, or 1.76% of gross domestic product , in January-July, down from 1.94% of GDP in the first half of the year, finance ministry data showed Tuesday.

Romanians abroad can cast their ballots in presidential election November 8, 9 and 10 Romanians nationals abroad will be allowed to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 9 and 10, according to latest pieces of legislation regarding the organisation of the ballot adopted on Tuesday by the government, with electioneering set to start on October 12. Governmental (...)

President Iohannis, Malaysian ambasador discuss situation of Romanians convicted in Malaysia for drug trafficking President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the ambassadors in Romania of Cyprus, Morocco, Malaysia and Estonia, who presented their letters of accreditation at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |