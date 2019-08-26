UPDATE Romania's governing alliance splits as minority member party leaves



The Liberal Democrats (ALDE), a minority member of the governing alliance, are due to split up with the majority party, the Social Democrats (PSD), converging political sources said on Monday as the leadership of the two parties held last minute talks on how to move on. Sources told Mediafax news agency that ALDE's exit from the governing alliance was due to be decided in the afternoon, with ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu expected to resign as Senate speaker. PM Dancila, leader of the PSD, said her party would stay in government. UPDATE ALDE has made the decision to leave government, sources told HotNews.ro later in the afternoon. ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu nnounced the decision shortly. He said ALDE would join the opposition. UPDATE Romania's governing alliance splits as minority member party leaves. [Read the article in HotNews]