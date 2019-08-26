Pro Romania endorses Mircea Diaconu for presidential elections, informs party leader Ponta



Pro Romania is going to endorse the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections, according to an announcement made by this party's leader, Victor Ponta, on Monday. He has specified that his party will back Diaconu as an independent candidate and not as a member of Pro Romania. "Most of my colleagues agreed that we should endorse Mr Mircea Diaconu in running for president, for he is not the usual candidate. We already tried with political party leaders becoming presidents before and we saw that, regardless if they won or lost, they weren't able to detach themselves from the party, and maybe they shouldn't have in the first place. Maybe this time an independent candidate like Mr Diaconu - for he won't be a member of Pro Romania - (....) could be the solution that Romania expects from this November's elections," Ponta said at the Parliament Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author; Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)