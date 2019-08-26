ALDE decides to leave government, endorse Mircea Diaconu in presidential elections



The standing delegation of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Monday voted to exit the coalition government and endorse Mircea Diaconu’s candidacy in the presidential elections this November, ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced. He also announced he would resign from his office as Senate President. "This morning I had a meeting with Mrs PM, Viorica Dancila, in her capacity as Chairwoman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) (...) to discuss a way out of this situation - whether we should stay in or leave the ruling coalition. I also expected Mrs PM to tell me if she had any plans to relaunch governing by considering several components (...) I expected favourable answers to all of these questions, so that we could have continued to govern. (...) Unfortunately, I received no counter-proposal (...) My colleagues decided thus to leave the coalition government that we have made together with the PSD," said Tariceanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ALDE decides to leave government, endorse Mircea Diaconu in presidential elections.The standing delegation of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Monday voted to exit the coalition government and endorse Mircea Diaconu’s candidacy in the presidential elections this November, ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced. He also announced he would resign from his office as Senate President. "This morning I had a meeting with Mrs PM, Viorica Dancila, in her capacity as Chairwoman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) (...) to discuss a way out of this situation - whether we should stay in or leave the ruling coalition. I also expected Mrs PM to tell me if she had any plans to relaunch governing by considering several components (...) I expected favourable answers to all of these questions, so that we could have continued to govern. (...) Unfortunately, I received no counter-proposal (...) My colleagues decided thus to leave the coalition government that we have made together with the PSD," said Tariceanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]