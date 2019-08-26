OMV Petrom Getting Cheaper, Banca Transilvania More Expensive On Bucharest Stock Exchange



OMV Petrom, BRD and Nuclearelectrica are the most undervalued stocks among those that make up the main Bucharest Stock Exchange index BET, as they are trading at the lowest P/E ratio. P/E is calculated as a ratio of the latest price per share and the company's earnings per share in the past 12 (...)