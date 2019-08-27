ALDE decides to support Mircea Diaconu’s presidential run



The Permanent Delegation of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has voted, on Monday, to exit the governing coalition and to support the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections of November 10, the leader of the formation, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, announced, adding that he will resign the leadership of the Senate. "This morning I had a meeting with the Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila, as she is the chair of the PSD [Social Democrat Party], (...) to discuss saving the situation - remaining or leaving the governing coalition. And I expected from the Prime Minister to say if she has in view an articulated plan to relaunch the governing act which would imply several components - a new governing programme, a restructured governmental team, the number of state secretaries reduced to half with the [ministerial] cabinets diminished accordingly, a projection for the budget revision of November (...), the public perception regarding the lack of competence by the Government and the administration. I expected all these questions to have a positive answer, so that the coalition could continue (...), unfortunately we had no sort of counter-offer. (...) The colleagues decided to renounce continuing to govern together with the PSD," Tariceanu stated after the ALDE leadership meeting. He mentioned that it is not "an easy decision", but that in his opinion "governing cannot continue in the defensive benchmarks in which it has ran up to now", adding that "both at the local level, as well as the central level it worked weakly, faultily". Tariceanu explained that he proposed to his colleagues that they support an independent candidate for the Presidency of Romania - Mircea Diaconu, and ALDE will provide logistic support and will establish an electoral alliance with PRO Romania. "The public opinion expects a president that would represent all Romanians and not the one vetted by a political party as being the candidate of the party - who offers him unconditional support - towards which the candidate has certain obligations and who, once in Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] cannot renege on his political past and thus brings with him the political sympathies and antipathies of the party he is part of. I believe that there is need for an independent candidate to address all Romanians. (...) I discussed this matter with PRO Romania as well, with the chair of the party, Victor Ponta, who also stated he agrees to give this support for Mircea Diaconu. In this sense, today, colleagues gave their approval to establish an electoral alliance composed of ALDE and PRO Romania to support the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu," Tariceanu said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) ALDE decides to support Mircea Diaconu’s presidential run.The Permanent Delegation of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has voted, on Monday, to exit the governing coalition and to support the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections of November 10, the leader of the formation, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, announced, adding that he will resign the leadership of the Senate. "This morning I had a meeting with the Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila, as she is the chair of the PSD [Social Democrat Party], (...) to discuss saving the situation - remaining or leaving the governing coalition. And I expected from the Prime Minister to say if she has in view an articulated plan to relaunch the governing act which would imply several components - a new governing programme, a restructured governmental team, the number of state secretaries reduced to half with the [ministerial] cabinets diminished accordingly, a projection for the budget revision of November (...), the public perception regarding the lack of competence by the Government and the administration. I expected all these questions to have a positive answer, so that the coalition could continue (...), unfortunately we had no sort of counter-offer. (...) The colleagues decided to renounce continuing to govern together with the PSD," Tariceanu stated after the ALDE leadership meeting. He mentioned that it is not "an easy decision", but that in his opinion "governing cannot continue in the defensive benchmarks in which it has ran up to now", adding that "both at the local level, as well as the central level it worked weakly, faultily". Tariceanu explained that he proposed to his colleagues that they support an independent candidate for the Presidency of Romania - Mircea Diaconu, and ALDE will provide logistic support and will establish an electoral alliance with PRO Romania. "The public opinion expects a president that would represent all Romanians and not the one vetted by a political party as being the candidate of the party - who offers him unconditional support - towards which the candidate has certain obligations and who, once in Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] cannot renege on his political past and thus brings with him the political sympathies and antipathies of the party he is part of. I believe that there is need for an independent candidate to address all Romanians. (...) I discussed this matter with PRO Romania as well, with the chair of the party, Victor Ponta, who also stated he agrees to give this support for Mircea Diaconu. In this sense, today, colleagues gave their approval to establish an electoral alliance composed of ALDE and PRO Romania to support the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu," Tariceanu said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian deputy causes scandal after naming another MP "untermensch" A Romanian deputy of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a scandal in the House on Wednesday as he called a fellow deputy "untermensch", a term used by Nazis to describe "non-Aryan" people. The statement caused the fury of another deputy of the national (...)



JYSK Opens Store In Zarnesti, Reaches 77 Units In Romania Furniture and home accessories retailer JYSK will be opening a store in Zarnesti (Brasov County) on Thursday (August 29), reaching a 77-unit network in Romania.



Romanian President rejects government reshuffle, says he is certain PSD Executive cannot remain in office Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he "wholly" rejected a series of changes to the government team proposed by PM Viorica Dancila several days ago. He also said in a speech that the current government needed a new confirmation in Parliament after the (...)



Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season There is "reasonable doubt" that natural gas delivery through Ukraine might be diminished in the upcoming winter season, so cutting delivery for some categories of consumers in Romania and having thermal energy units use oil fuel may become necessary, according to Romania's (...)



Opposition USR Plus Alliance says ready to get in power soon The Save Romania Union (USR) USR PLUS alliance is ready to get in power, but only after winning legitimacy from Parliament allowing for a restructuring programme to be implemented, PLUS national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday. "The USR colleagues have publicly declared that they (...)



Philosopher Noica's house at Paltinis to become tourist attraction Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif said on Wednesday that he will get involved into the house of philosopher Constantin Noica at the Paltinis mountain resort becoming open to visitors. "I have not talked to the owners directly. If the local public administration fails, we, the ministry, will get (...)



USR's Barna: President Iohannis needs to ask for PM Dancila's resgination, stop giving chances to PSD USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna asked President Klaus Iohannis to ask Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign and also to state publicly, explicitly, he will never give "another chance" to the PSD (Social Democratic Party). "I ask President Iohannis to ask Prime (...)

