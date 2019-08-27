PSD’s Dancila: We will continue to govern, will appoint interim ministers



PSD (Social Democratic Party) president, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday evening, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, the decision of the social-democratic leadership to remain in power. Dancila said that for the PSD "it is very important what happens with Romania" and that, beyond the political interests and decisions, the ruling party has the responsibility to ensure stability for the country. "I wanted to discuss with each president of organization to see the opinion in the territory, so that in the end we can have a decision of this statutory forum. Unanimously, the colleagues have argued that we must continue the government. We have responsibility towards those who gave us their vote in 2016, we have responsibility for the implementation of the governance program, a responsibility that we have taken with ALDE, but here only the PSD has to carry it on. It is very important for us what happens with Romania. Beyond political interests, beyond political decisions, we have the responsibility to ensure stability for our country, we have the responsibility to keep our promises to Romanians, so we will continue to rule, we will continue to implement the government program, and in the event the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) has decided to resign tomorrow, we will appoint interim ministers until we do new appointments in the government," said Dancila. Referring to the ALDE decision to withdraw from the government, the PSD president said: "For us it is an incomprehensible decision on the part of ALDE".AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristian Lupascu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) PSD’s Dancila: We will continue to govern, will appoint interim ministers.PSD (Social Democratic Party) president, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday evening, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, the decision of the social-democratic leadership to remain in power. Dancila said that for the PSD "it is very important what happens with Romania" and that, beyond the political interests and decisions, the ruling party has the responsibility to ensure stability for the country. "I wanted to discuss with each president of organization to see the opinion in the territory, so that in the end we can have a decision of this statutory forum. Unanimously, the colleagues have argued that we must continue the government. We have responsibility towards those who gave us their vote in 2016, we have responsibility for the implementation of the governance program, a responsibility that we have taken with ALDE, but here only the PSD has to carry it on. It is very important for us what happens with Romania. Beyond political interests, beyond political decisions, we have the responsibility to ensure stability for our country, we have the responsibility to keep our promises to Romanians, so we will continue to rule, we will continue to implement the government program, and in the event the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) has decided to resign tomorrow, we will appoint interim ministers until we do new appointments in the government," said Dancila. Referring to the ALDE decision to withdraw from the government, the PSD president said: "For us it is an incomprehensible decision on the part of ALDE".AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristian Lupascu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian deputy causes scandal after naming another MP "untermensch" A Romanian deputy of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a scandal in the House on Wednesday as he called a fellow deputy "untermensch", a term used by Nazis to describe "non-Aryan" people. The statement caused the fury of another deputy of the national (...)



JYSK Opens Store In Zarnesti, Reaches 77 Units In Romania Furniture and home accessories retailer JYSK will be opening a store in Zarnesti (Brasov County) on Thursday (August 29), reaching a 77-unit network in Romania.



Romanian President rejects government reshuffle, says he is certain PSD Executive cannot remain in office Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he "wholly" rejected a series of changes to the government team proposed by PM Viorica Dancila several days ago. He also said in a speech that the current government needed a new confirmation in Parliament after the (...)



Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season There is "reasonable doubt" that natural gas delivery through Ukraine might be diminished in the upcoming winter season, so cutting delivery for some categories of consumers in Romania and having thermal energy units use oil fuel may become necessary, according to Romania's (...)



Opposition USR Plus Alliance says ready to get in power soon The Save Romania Union (USR) USR PLUS alliance is ready to get in power, but only after winning legitimacy from Parliament allowing for a restructuring programme to be implemented, PLUS national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday. "The USR colleagues have publicly declared that they (...)



Philosopher Noica's house at Paltinis to become tourist attraction Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif said on Wednesday that he will get involved into the house of philosopher Constantin Noica at the Paltinis mountain resort becoming open to visitors. "I have not talked to the owners directly. If the local public administration fails, we, the ministry, will get (...)



USR's Barna: President Iohannis needs to ask for PM Dancila's resgination, stop giving chances to PSD USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna asked President Klaus Iohannis to ask Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign and also to state publicly, explicitly, he will never give "another chance" to the PSD (Social Democratic Party). "I ask President Iohannis to ask Prime (...)

