VIG Posts 10.5% Higher Pre-Tax Profit, EUR5.4B Gross Underwritten Premiums In 1H/2019



Vienna Insurance Group on Tuesday reported a 10.5% increase in pre-tax profit, to EUR257 million, in Romania in the first half of 2019, and a nearly 6% increase in gross underwritten premiums, to EUR5.4 billion. VIG Posts 10.5% Higher Pre-Tax Profit, EUR5.4B Gross Underwritten Premiums In 1H/2019.Vienna Insurance Group on Tuesday reported a 10.5% increase in pre-tax profit, to EUR257 million, in Romania in the first half of 2019, and a nearly 6% increase in gross underwritten premiums, to EUR5.4 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]