​UPDATE Romania government holds first session after departurte of coalition partner



The Social Democratic (PSD) government of PM Viorica Dancila is due to convene on Tuesday for its first session after a minor but influential parter, ALDE, announced on Monday it would leave the governing coalition. Three of four ALDE ministers are expected to resign after the session, with a fourth announcing she would stick with the government.

UPDATE The ALDE ministers except Foreign minister Manescu submitted their resignations in the afternoon, a government spokesman announced. PM Dancila thanked them anyway and, re-affirming PSD would stick to its government, claimed that "while governing hasn't been perfect, it is certainly efficient".



