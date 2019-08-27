PMP’s Tomac: Dragnea 3 gov’t in clinical death, needs to leave immediately



The People's Movement Party (PMP) chair Eugen Tomac asks the Premier Viorica Dancila to prove "a minimum responsibility" and quit the governing, adding that "the Dragnea 3 gov't" faces "clinical death". "Dancila, leave! Prove a minimum responsibility and table your resignation. Let the country have a new Government. The Dragnea 3 gov't faces clinical death and must leave immediately. Romania deserves a bright future without the red plague at the Victoria Palace!" Tomac wrote on Monday night on his Facebook page. The leadership of the minor at rule Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Monday has ruled to leave the governing coalition and support the candidacy of Mircea Diaconu for the November 10 presidential election. Subsequently, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairwoman and premier Viorica Dancila announced their intention to stay at the wheel of the government.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)